VIDEO: Woman Slips While Boarding Train At Pune Railway Station; RPF Constable Rescues Her | Sourced

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) head constable displayed exceptional presence of mind and saved the life of a woman passenger who slipped while trying to board a moving train at Pune Railway Station on Thursday morning.

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The incident took place at around 10.38am as Train No. 11014 Coimbatore–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express began departing from Platform No. 3. The woman, identified as Angvi Shaikh, a resident of Mumbra in Thane district, attempted to board the moving train after it had started leaving the platform.

Reportedly, her foot slipped from the footboard, causing her to lose balance and fall towards the gap between the platform and the moving train. She was on the verge of being dragged underneath the train when Mahajan rushed to her aid.

Acting swiftly under the RPF's Operation Jeevan Raksha, Mahajan caught hold of the woman and pulled her back onto the platform, preventing what could have been a fatal accident.

After the rescue, RPF personnel shifted the visibly shaken passenger to a safe place and comforted her until she regained composure.

During questioning, Shaikh told officials that she had come to Pune Railway Station to travel to Mumbai. She admitted that she tried to board the train after it had started moving, causing her to slip. She expressed her gratitude to Mahajan and the RPF staff for saving her life.

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The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the railway station. Railway officials praised Mahajan's prompt response, courage and presence of mind, saying his timely intervention prevented a major tragedy.