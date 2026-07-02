28 RMC Plants In Pune Face Closure Over Pollution Norm Violations, Says Minister Pankaja Munde

Maharashtra Environment Minister Pankaja Munde | X @Pankajamunde

As many as 28 ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants in Pune are being shut down for failing to comply with environmental regulations, Maharashtra Environment Minister Pankaja Munde informed the Legislative Council during the ongoing monsoon session on Tuesday.

Responding to a question raised by MLC Parinay Phuke, Munde clarified that the action is primarily linked to non-compliance with pollution control norms, while some units are also facing closure because they are operating illegally. She added that several RMC plants had contributed to deteriorating air quality in and around Pune.

Phuke questioned the government's response, pointing out what he described as a contradiction in the department's submission. He noted that while the reply stated RMC plants were not responsible for polluting the Mutha River, it also confirmed that 28 such plants were being closed, prompting him to seek greater clarity from the government.

Read Also Pune Metro Line 3 Expected To Boost Real Estate Growth Across Western Pune

The minister informed the House that a recent review meeting was held with officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to assess the progress of river rejuvenation efforts, sewage treatment infrastructure and pollution control measures at RMC facilities.

According to Munde, action has also been initiated against sewage treatment plants (STPs) found operating without the required permissions, violating environmental conditions or failing to comply with prescribed standards.

She further stated that the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has introduced revised guidelines for RMC plants. The new norms require all facilities to install enclosed structures to contain dust, deploy sprinkler systems, provide tyre-washing facilities for vehicles and implement other pollution mitigation measures. She warned that strict action would continue against units that fail to meet these requirements.

During the discussion, Vikram Kale suggested that the banks of the Mutha River should be developed and beautified through coordinated efforts by the environment department, tourism department and PMC to enhance the city's tourism potential.

In response, Munde said the state government is preparing a comprehensive policy for river conservation and pollution management, incorporating immediate, medium-term and long-term strategies.