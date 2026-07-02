Pune Metro Line 3 Expected To Boost Real Estate Growth Across Western Pune | File Photo

Pune: As Pune Metro Line 3 nears commercial operations, real estate experts believe the project will further strengthen Western Pune's position as one of the city's fastest-growing residential and commercial corridors. The improved connectivity is expected to benefit established localities such as Baner, Balewadi, Wakad and Tathawade, while also driving development in emerging areas like Maan and Punawale.

The 23-km Metro Line 3 corridor will connect Hinjawadi, Pune's largest IT hub, with Shivajinagar, improving connectivity between major employment centres and residential neighbourhoods. Industry experts say the project is likely to expand the city's residential catchment and support more balanced urban growth.

The corridor is expected to improve access to key business districts while reducing travel time for thousands of daily commuters working in the Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park at Hinjawadi.

Western Pune has witnessed rapid residential growth over the past decade, largely driven by the expansion of the IT sector. As Baner, Balewadi, Wakad and Tathawade have become more developed, real estate activity has increasingly spread to nearby locations offering larger land parcels and improved connectivity.

According to ANAROCK Research, Global Capability Centres (GCCs) leased 32.46 million sq ft of office space across India's seven largest cities in 2025. Pune accounted for around 15 per cent of the total leasing, or nearly 4.8 million sq ft, making it the second-largest GCC office market after Bengaluru. Industry experts say this continued expansion of office space is supporting housing demand across western Pune.

"The development of Metro Line 3 is going to be a transformative milestone for Pune's real estate landscape, particularly across the western corridor. Enhanced connectivity between Hinjawadi and the city centre will significantly reduce travel time, improve accessibility and enhance the overall quality of urban living. It will especially benefit professionals and daily commuters travelling between the IT hub and the city," said Sachin Bhandari, CEO and Executive Director of VTP Realty.

He added that the metro is also expected to ease pressure on road infrastructure in western Pune while improving access to commercial and cultural destinations such as Shivajinagar, Deccan and the Civil Court area.

Developers have also increased investments in retail, office and mixed-use projects across the corridor. In recent years, several residential developments have been launched in emerging locations such as Punawale and Maan, reflecting growing confidence in these micro-markets.

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"The long-term significance of Metro Line 3 lies in strengthening the connection between employment centres and residential communities. Markets that combine economic activity, improving infrastructure and better connectivity tend to attract sustained demand from both homebuyers and developers," said Sam Chopra, President and Country Head of eXp Realty India.

With Metro Line 3 nearing operations, industry stakeholders believe the project will not only improve daily commuting but also accelerate residential and commercial development across Western Pune, extending growth beyond its traditional property hotspots.