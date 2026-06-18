Pune Metro Line 3 Nears Launch: Here's All You Need To Know About Route, Stations, Travel Time & Key Features

Metro Trains of Pune Metro Line 3 connecting Hinjawadi and Shivajinagar at Maan Metro Depot | Anand Chaini

Pune: Pune Metro Line 3 has moved a step closer to commercial operations after successfully completing end-to-end trial runs across its entire 23-km elevated corridor connecting Hinjawadi IT Park and Shivajinagar in Pune. The project has entered its final stage before opening for passengers, with the first phase expected to begin after receiving the required statutory approvals.

Despite the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (PMRDA) claims of opening the first phase of Pune Metro Line 3 by July 15, Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PITCMRL) said it's ready to officially inaugurate the project, and the decision rests with the government.

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First 12 Stations Opening Soon…

PITCMRL Chief Executive Officer Anil Kumar Saini said on Thursday that the first phase will cover a 13.3-km stretch between Maan and RK Laxman Museum. It includes 12 stations and is expected to open by the end of June. PITCMRL targets that the next phase allows the metro to connect Hinjawadi to Pune District Court -- which is expected to happen in August 2026. This will allow passengers to interchange with Maha Metro's existing network.

Once the full corridor becomes operational, travel time between Shivajinagar and Hinjawadi will come down to around 45 minutes from the current one and a half hours it takes on the road. This will reduce journey time by more than 50% for thousands of daily commuters, especially IT professionals, students and residents travelling along the busy Hinjawadi corridor.

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About The Project…

The 23.3-km fully elevated metro line has 23 stations and connects Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Hinjawadi with District Court in Shivajinagar. It is India's first metro project to be developed under the public-private partnership (PPP) model under the central government's New Metro Rail Policy of 2017.

Officials said all major civil and system works have now been completed. Viaduct construction is finished across the entire corridor. All 23 station structures are ready, while entry and exit works are in the final stages. Track laying, third-rail electrification and signalling systems have also been completed.

The rolling stock has successfully cleared Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) oscillation trials. It has also received approvals from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) and the Ministry of Railways to operate at a maximum speed of 85 km/h.

The Contributors To The Project…

The project has been developed by PITCMRL, a special purpose vehicle formed by TRIL Urban Transport Private Limited, a Tata Group company, and Siemens Project Ventures GmbH. The project is being implemented with the PMRDA under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model.

PITCMRL Chief Executive Officer Anil Kumar Saini said the metro corridor would change the way people travel between Pune city and its largest IT hub. He said the project would offer a faster, safer and more sustainable mode of transport while helping reduce road congestion and encouraging people to shift from private vehicles to public transport.

The metro system will use communication-based train control (CBTC), modern Make in India trains and smart ticketing systems. It will also include rooftop solar panels, rainwater harvesting, EV charging points, solid waste management facilities and last-mile connectivity measures.

All-Women Team Of Train Operators…

In a first for the project, the metro trains will be operated by an all-women team of trained train operators. Operations and maintenance partner Keolis has already recruited nearly 100 women train operators, making it one of the major gender inclusion initiatives in the city's public transport system.

The project has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 8,313 crore. Besides reducing traffic congestion, it is expected to lower pollution levels, improve road safety and support Pune's growing IT and business ecosystem by providing faster and more reliable public transport.