Pune Traffic Police Advise Citizens To Avoid Non-Essential Travel As Rain Likely To Worsen Evening Congestion | DTE

Pune: With continuous rain affecting traffic across the city, the Pune Traffic Police have appealed to residents to avoid unnecessary travel during the evening peak hours. Officials have warned that roads are expected to witness heavy congestion between 5 pm and 8 pm due to persistent rainfall and increased traffic.

According to the city's Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS), the average vehicle speed on Thursday was recorded at 21.4 kmph. Traffic police expect this to fall further to around 17 kmph during the evening rush as rain continues to slow down traffic movement.

Several major roads are likely to experience severe traffic jams. These include Tilak Road from Alka Chowk to Swargate, Shastri Road from Alka Chowk to Dandekar Bridge, Shivaji Road near Swargate, J.M. Road between Modern College and Khandoji Baba Chowk, F.C. Road from Goodluck Chowk to Dnyaneshwar Paduka Chowk, Karve Road-Paud Road, Senapati Bapat Road, Solapur Road, and Satara Road from Market Yard to Katraj Naka.

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Traffic is also expected to move slowly around Pune Railway Station, Alankar Chowk, Council Hall Chowk, Wadia College Chowk, and the Bund Garden area.

The Traffic Police have urged motorists not to park vehicles at road junctions, bus stops, flyovers, footpaths or waterlogged spots, as such parking can worsen congestion and make it difficult for emergency vehicles to pass.

Drivers have also been advised to follow lane discipline, avoid driving on the wrong side of the road, and not make sudden lane changes or apply brakes abruptly. Two-wheeler riders have been specifically asked not to stop under flyovers or on busy roads to take shelter from the rain, as it can create safety hazards and obstruct traffic.

Commercial and goods vehicles have also been requested not to halt on major roads during peak hours. The Traffic Police have encouraged citizens to use public transport or carpool wherever possible to reduce the number of vehicles on the road.

Officials have appealed to commuters to cooperate with traffic personnel and plan their journeys in advance to ensure smoother traffic movement and safer travel during the ongoing monsoon season.