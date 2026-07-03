Mumbai On Red Alert For Next 2 Days As IMD Warns Of Heavy To Extremely Heavy Rainfall Amid Worsening Flood Concerns | PTI | File Pic

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued 'Red Alert' for 'heavy to extremely heavy rainfall' for the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad for July 4 and 5. Today (July 3) and 'Orange Alert' is issued for the region for heavy rainfall.

Mumbai and it's metropolitan region is lashed with incessant downpour from last five days, and the intense rainspells have continued overnight. Mumbaikars woke up to the typical monsoon scene on Friday, with low-lying areas waterlogged, delayed local train services and traffic congestion.

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"Due to the heavy rains that started in Mumbai city and suburbs since midnight and the rising tide in the sea, water accumulated in Sakkar Panchayat, National Old Market, Gandhi Market, Mahalaxmi Junction, Noor e Ilahi Masjid Chembur, Sakinaka, Welcome Hotel Ghatkopar and Andheri Subway. The water is being drained with the help of lifting sets and manpower," the BMC said on Friday noon.

In the last 24 hours (Thursday 1.30 pm to Friday 1.30 pm) the weather stations which recorded highest rainfall included- G-South ward office, Prabhadevi (221 mm); Malabar Hill (217 mm), Mandavi fire station (215 mm), Collector colony, Chembur (189 mm); K-East ward office, Andheri (180 mm); Paspoli, Powai (170 mm) among others.

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Meanwhile, a Mumbai's shore will witness a high tide of 4.28 metres at 2:18 pm on Friday, while another high tide of 3.68 metres will be at 2:09 am on Saturday. Authorities have warned that intense rainfall during high tide hours could hamper the drainage of rainwater into the sea, worsening flooding conditions in vulnerable areas.

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With the incessant rainfall this week, the percentage of rainfall Mumbai has received so far this year has reached 33.72% of the average annual rainfall. The average annual rainfall in Mumbai is 2207 mm. As per BMC's data, as of Friday morning, the city area has received 724.69 mm rainfall, and eastern and western suburbs have received 746.83 mm and 767.64 mm, respectively.