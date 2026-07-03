Navi Mumbai Schools Declare Afternoon Session Holiday As Heavy Rain Continues To Lash City, Issues Student Safety Advisory | AI

Navi Mumbai: In view of the ongoing heavy rainfall across the city, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Friday announced a holiday for the afternoon session in all schools across its jurisdiction, irrespective of the management, prioritising the safety of students.

The decision was taken on the instructions of the Municipal Commissioner following persistent rainfall in the city.

The civic body has also issued directions to schools that were functioning in the morning and full-day sessions. Such schools have been instructed to immediately inform parents and ensure that students are handed over only to their parents or an authorised guardian before being allowed to leave the school premises.

NMMC has directed all schools to implement the instructions with immediate effect and accord the highest priority to the safety and well-being of students.

The notification was issued by Sanghratna Khillare, Deputy Commissioner (Education), Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.