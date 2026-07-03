Illegal Chunabhatti School Reopens As Learning Centre Despite Ban, Faces FIR As 400+ Students Resume Classes | File photo

Mumbai: More than 400 students of Orchid International School in Chunabhatti resumed physical classes on July 1 despite a closure notice issued by the education department for operating without mandatory recognition.

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The institution is now functioning under the name ‘The Institute of Learning and Education’. The words ‘Orchid International School’ on its original signboard have been blacked out, while a notice at the entrance warns that the school is unrecognised and advises parents against admitting their children

Students from Nursery to Class 10 were seen leaving the premises on Wednesday afternoon, several in casual clothes and some wearing last year’s uniforms and carrying old identity cards.

Education inspector Mushtaq Shaikh said the school could not receive recognition without an Occupation Certificate (OC). “We have already registered an FIR against the school for continuing to operate illegally after the closure notice was issued. The police will now take further action,” he said.

Shaikh added that officials would conduct another inspection to verify whether classes were continuing. If found operational, the school would face a penalty of ₹10,000 per day. Education department officials said the school had already paid a ₹1 lakh penalty but must remain closed until it obtains formal recognition.

The school administration, however, said operations had resumed by accommodating students at other branches, including Kurla and Mulund. It claimed students visiting the Chunabhatti building were doing so for “other purposes”.

A representative said parents had selected branches convenient to them and added that the Chunabhatti branch had received a Letter of Intent. The file seeking formal recognition had been forwarded to the state government and was likely to be approved soon, the representative said. The management had earlier claimed it possessed all approvals except the OC and that its application was being processed.

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Parents said they were instructed to send children in casual clothes and change the branch listed on the school’s mobile application from Chembur to Mulund. Some raised safety concerns because students were travelling without uniforms and carrying identity cards containing details of another branch.

Others said securing admission elsewhere had proved difficult because schools either demanded high admission fees or refused to accept Orchid students.

Parents also alleged that the school collected fees for June despite remaining closed and charged for extracurricular activities that were not conducted. One parent questioned why the institution, which began operations in 2022, had failed to secure the required certificate and recognition.