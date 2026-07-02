Raigad Declares School Holiday In Seven Talukas On July 2 Amid IMD Heavy Rain Alert

Raigad administration has announced a school holiday in seven talukas as heavy rainfall is forecast across the district | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, July 1: The Raigad district administration has declared a holiday on July 2 for all anganwadis and primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in seven talukas following the India Meteorological Department's forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall across the district.

Holiday Declared In Seven Talukas

According to the Raigad administration, the holiday applies to all educational institutions in Alibag, Panvel, Uran, Shrivardhan, Mhasla, Tala and Poladpur talukas.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations in Raigad between July 1 and July 5.

Based on continuous rainfall and recommendations received from the respective tahsildars, the administration decided to close schools as a precautionary measure.

"The decision has been taken in view of the prevailing weather conditions and the IMD's warning to ensure the safety of students," the Raigad administration said.

Staff To Remain On Duty

While students have been granted a holiday, all headmasters, teachers and non-teaching staff have been directed to remain present during office hours and carry out disaster management duties as instructed by the local administration, if required.

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The order has been issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the School Education Department's guidelines empowering district collectors to declare school holidays during adverse weather conditions.

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