Raigad Schools And Anganwadis Shift To Morning Sessions Until June 30 Amid Heat And Humidity | AI

Navi Mumbai: All anganwadis and primary and secondary schools in Raigad district will operate in the morning session instead of the afternoon session from June 19 to June 30, following an order issued by District Collector Kishan N. Jawale in view of prevailing hot and humid weather conditions and a Yellow Alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Legal Basis

The order was issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, after the district administration reviewed the weather forecast and received recommendations from the Raigad Zilla Parishad and the Education Department. The revised timings are aimed at protecting students from exposure to extreme heat and humidity during afternoon hours.

According to the IMD forecast issued on June 18, Raigad is expected to experience hot and humid conditions, with the possibility of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Officials noted that the delayed arrival of the monsoon, attributed to El Niño conditions, has led to unusually high temperatures and humidity levels across the district.

Monsoon Delay

“Considering the prevailing hot and humid weather conditions, the delayed onset of the monsoon and the IMD's weather advisory, it has been decided in the interest of students' health and safety to conduct all anganwadis and schools in the morning session instead of the afternoon session till June 30,” District Collector Kishan N. Jawale said in the order.

Jawale, who also heads the District Disaster Management Authority, directed all concerned departments and educational institutions to implement the order with immediate effect. The arrangement will remain in force until June 30, after which the situation will be reviewed based on prevailing weather conditions.

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