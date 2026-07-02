Pune: Primary School Timings Changed Across PMC Limits; Classes To End At 12:15 PM Till August 31 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has temporarily changed the timings of all primary schools within its limits due to election-related duties assigned to teachers, officials announced on Thursday. The revised schedule came into effect on July 1 and will remain in force until 31st August 2026.

Under the new schedule, classes in all PMC-run and private primary schools will be held from 7 am to 12.15 pm during the two-month period, said a PMC official from the education department.

According to the civic body, the decision was taken as many primary school teachers have been deployed for the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Voter List Revision Campaign. Teachers have reported these duties are tiresome, making it necessary to have good rest and time management.

The change in school timings is expected to help teachers carry out election-related work while ensuring that regular classroom teaching continues with minimal disruption, said officials.

PMC has directed both municipal and private primary schools to follow the revised timings. Parents and guardians have also been asked to ensure that students attend school as per the temporary schedule.

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The civic administration said the revised timings will remain in effect until 31st August, after which schools are expected to resume their regular schedule.