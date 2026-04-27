Pune: Gardens To Stay Open Longer As PMC Revises Timings For Summer Break | Sourced

Pune: With the start of summer vacation, the Pune Municipal Corporation has increased the operating hours of public gardens across the city to give more time for children and residents to enjoy outdoor spaces.

The decision was announced through a notice issued on April 18. Officials said that since schools are closed, more children visit parks in the evening, leading to the need for extended hours. The revised timings will remain in effect from April 19 to June 15, 2026.

As per the new schedule, all public gardens in the city will be open from 6:00 am to 11:00 am and again from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm. The longer evening hours are expected to help citizens spend more time outdoors during the holidays.

The PMC has also changed the timings of the city aquarium. It will now remain open from 8:00 am to 11:00 am and from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

Officials said the move is aimed at encouraging children to play outside and helping families make better use of public spaces during the summer break. Citizens have been urged to take advantage of the extended hours.