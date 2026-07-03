 Mumbai Manhole Death: Police Register FIR Against Contractor & Workers After 55-Year-Old Dies In Sakinaka
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Mumbai Manhole Death: Police Register FIR Against Contractor & Workers After 55-Year-Old Dies In Sakinaka

A 55-year-old pedestrian, Aslam Isak Shaikh, died after falling into an open manhole during drainage repair work on Khairani Road in Mumbai's Sakinaka area. Following a complaint by a BMC L Ward officer, Sakinaka Police registered an FIR against the contractor and workers involved in the repair work. Further investigation is underway.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, July 03, 2026, 10:20 AM IST
Mumbai Manhole Death: Police Register FIR Against Contractor & Workers After 55-Year-Old Dies In Sakinaka
Mumbai Manhole Death: Police Register FIR Against Contractor & Workers After 55-Year-Old Dies In Sakinaka | File photo

Mumbai: In the jurisdiction of Sakinaka Police Station, repair work on the water drainage was being carried out on Khairani Road. A pedestrian, namely Aslam Isak Shaikh, aged 55 years, a resident of Yadav Nagar, Sakinaka, fell into the water drainage through an open manhole and died.

In this regard, based on the complaint lodged by a BMC officer from L Ward, an offence has been registered at Sakinaka Police Station against the contractor and the workers engaged in the repair work. Further investigation is in progress.

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