Mumbai Manhole Death: Police Register FIR Against Contractor & Workers After 55-Year-Old Dies In Sakinaka | File photo

Mumbai: In the jurisdiction of Sakinaka Police Station, repair work on the water drainage was being carried out on Khairani Road. A pedestrian, namely Aslam Isak Shaikh, aged 55 years, a resident of Yadav Nagar, Sakinaka, fell into the water drainage through an open manhole and died.

In this regard, based on the complaint lodged by a BMC officer from L Ward, an offence has been registered at Sakinaka Police Station against the contractor and the workers engaged in the repair work. Further investigation is in progress.