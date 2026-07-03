Mumbai Manhole Death: Police Register FIR Against Contractor & Workers After 55-Year-Old Dies In Sakinaka

Mumbai: In the jurisdiction of Sakinaka Police Station, repair work on the water drainage was being carried out on Khairani Road. A pedestrian, namely Aslam Isak Shaikh, aged 55 years, a resident of Yadav Nagar, Sakinaka, fell into the water drainage through an open manhole and died.
In this regard, based on the complaint lodged by a BMC officer from L Ward, an offence has been registered at Sakinaka Police Station against the contractor and the workers engaged in the repair work. Further investigation is in progress.
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