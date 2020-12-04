Maharashtra MLC polls: BJP loses graduates' constituency seat in Nitin Gadkari and Fadnavis' home turf Nagpur

In a major jolt to former CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Nitin Gadkari, BJP suffered a defeat in Nagpur graduates' constituency seat in the polls to the legislative council in Maharashtra.

BJP's Sandeep Joshi faced a humiliating defeat in Nagpur graduates' seat against Abhijeet Wanjari of Congress. Wanjari was supported by NCP and Shiv Sena. Nagpur is considered as a bastion of BJP because it is a home turf of BJP leaders like Devendra Fadnavis and Nitin Gadkari.

Joshi is the former mayor of the orange city and a close aid of the former CM Devendra Fadnavis.