Maharashtra: Minor fire at Ulhasnagar and Bhiwandi factories, no casualties

Thane: A fire broke out at the warehouse of a cloth dyeing factory in Bhiwandi on Saturday morning, however, no injuries or casualty were reported.

"The fire was noticed at the warehouse of the cloth factory and its premises. However, following the alert call, it was doused within half an hour by Bhiwandi's fire brigade team," informed fire official from Bhiwandi.

Meanwhile, another fire was reported from a furniture godown at VTC Road in Ulhasnagar on Friday late night. The fire was immediately brought under control, no injury reported, informed an official.