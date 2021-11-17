Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar calls Kangana Ranaut 'nautch girl' for comments on Mahatma Gandhi, says 'not worth talking about her'

While many political leaders continue to slam Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for her 'bheek' remark, Maharashtra Congress minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Wednesday called the actor a nautch girl who is not even worthy of mentioning the name of Mahatma Gandhi.

According to a report, the minister said, "Koi naachnewali Mahatmaji ke upar agar baat karti hai toh uska uttar dena main theek nahi samajhta...(I don't even think it is worth talking about a nautch girl who talks about Mahatma Gandhi)."

Vadettiwar further said, "If you spit at the sun, the spit falls back on your face. Kahaan Mahatma Gandhi, kahaan Kangana. Nine out of 10 people talk bad about her. I don't think she’s worth talking about."

Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday claimed in a series of Instagram stories that Subhas Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh got no support from Mahatma Gandhi and went on to mock his mantra of ahimsa, or non-violence, by saying that offering another cheek gets you "bheek" not freedom.

In making the "bheek" comment, Ranaut traced back to last week when she described India's Independence as "bheek", or alms, and declared that freedom came in 2014 when the Narendra Modi-led government came to power.

Ranaut targeted Mahatma Gandhi and said "choose your heroes wisely".

Earlier on Wednesday, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s daughter Anita Bose had said that “her father and Mahatma Gandhi had a difficult relationship”. She also said: “Both of them [Netaji and Gandhi] were great heroes who fought for India’s Independence. One could not have done without the other.”

Meanwhile, Maharshtra Congress chief Nana Patole also said that it will take legal action against Kangana Ranaut for her alleged statement against Mahatma Gandhi. He said that Congress will register an official complaint against her with Mumbai police.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 04:29 PM IST