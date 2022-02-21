Maharashtra: Minister Subhash Desai meets Culture minister G Kishen Reddy, seeks classical language status for Marathi

New Delhi: Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai on Monday met Culture Minister G Kishen Reddy here with a demand to accord classical language status to Marathi.

The move came a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray dispatched 4,000 postcards to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking classical language status for Marathi.

Desai, who also holds the Marathi Language Department portfolio in the state government, said he had made the demand to accord classical language status to Marathi before February 27, which is observed as Marathi Language Day.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office said this was the second set of postcards dispatched to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 01:05 PM IST