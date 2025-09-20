Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Leads Cleanliness Drive At Versova-Vesave Beach |

On the occasion of World Coastal Cleanliness Day, the campaign “Samudra Maza, Mi Samudracha” (The Sea is Mine, I Belong to the Sea) is being carried out nationwide on Saturday. Following Minister Nitesh Rane’s announcement of the “Plastic-Free Koliwadas” initiative, the campaign is being implemented through the Department of Fisheries and the Marine Boundary Forum, with Fisheries and Port Development Minister Nitesh Rane actively participating.

The livelihood of the fishing community depends on the sea. Yet, knowingly or unknowingly, people throw plastic bags, bottles, and other garbage into the water. This waste not only gets caught in fishing nets along with fish, affecting fish production, but also pollutes the coastline. At such times, the question arises—do we truly consider the sea our own? Just as we maintain cleanliness in our homes, we must also keep the sea clean. The campaign aims to awaken this sense of responsibility among citizens.