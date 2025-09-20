 Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Leads Cleanliness Drive At Versova-Vesave Beach
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Leads Cleanliness Drive At Versova-Vesave Beach

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Leads Cleanliness Drive At Versova-Vesave Beach

Following Minister Nitesh Rane’s announcement of the “Plastic-Free Koliwadas” initiative, the campaign is being implemented through the Department of Fisheries and the Marine Boundary Forum, with Fisheries and Port Development Minister Nitesh Rane actively participating.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 11:23 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Leads Cleanliness Drive At Versova-Vesave Beach |

On the occasion of World Coastal Cleanliness Day, the campaign “Samudra Maza, Mi Samudracha” (The Sea is Mine, I Belong to the Sea) is being carried out nationwide on Saturday. Following Minister Nitesh Rane’s announcement of the “Plastic-Free Koliwadas” initiative, the campaign is being implemented through the Department of Fisheries and the Marine Boundary Forum, with Fisheries and Port Development Minister Nitesh Rane actively participating.

Read Also
Maharashtra Crime: Woman Social Worker Alleges Custodial Assault, Intimidation By Ahilyanagar DySP;...
article-image

The livelihood of the fishing community depends on the sea. Yet, knowingly or unknowingly, people throw plastic bags, bottles, and other garbage into the water. This waste not only gets caught in fishing nets along with fish, affecting fish production, but also pollutes the coastline. At such times, the question arises—do we truly consider the sea our own? Just as we maintain cleanliness in our homes, we must also keep the sea clean. The campaign aims to awaken this sense of responsibility among citizens.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Leads Cleanliness Drive At Versova-Vesave Beach

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Leads Cleanliness Drive At Versova-Vesave Beach

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Indian Teams Undergo Rigorous Training In Japan For Operational...

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Indian Teams Undergo Rigorous Training In Japan For Operational...

Muslim Community Divided Over Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Dasara; Supreme Court Upholds Secular...

Muslim Community Divided Over Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Dasara; Supreme Court Upholds Secular...

Indian Railways To Equip All New Local Trains With Automatic Doors; Non-AC Coaches To Be Retrofitted

Indian Railways To Equip All New Local Trains With Automatic Doors; Non-AC Coaches To Be Retrofitted

Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway Tragedy: Toddler Dies As Ambulance Stuck In NH-48 Jam; Heavy Vehicles...

Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway Tragedy: Toddler Dies As Ambulance Stuck In NH-48 Jam; Heavy Vehicles...