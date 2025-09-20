Maharashtra Crime: Woman Social Worker Alleges Custodial Assault, Intimidation By Ahilyanagar DySP; Complaint Filed With SC Commission

Sheetal Bhausaheb Gore files complaint alleging custodial assault and intimidation by Ahilyanagar DySP Amol Bharti at Loni Police Station | Representational Image

Mumbai: A woman social worker associated with the Nirbhay Maharashtra Party (NMP) has filed a complaint alleging custodial assault, intimidation, unlawful seizure of her mobile phone, and abuse of authority by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) of Shrirampur, Amol Bharti and other officers.

Incident at Loni Police Station

In her detailed complaint, the woman, identified as Sheetal Bhausaheb Gore, alleged that on September 10 she had accompanied cake shop owner Kailas Pilgar—who had accused a police constable of alleged assault and extortion—to Loni Police Station.

Gore claimed that while she was recording a Facebook Live video inside the station, DySP Bharti allegedly became enraged, forced her to stop, and physically assaulted her and her colleague Abdul Patel.

Alleged Custodial Assault and Coercion

According to Gore, the duo was taken into a room without CCTV cameras, where their mobile phones were allegedly seized, and she was coerced into sharing her social media and email passwords.

She further alleged that her Facebook Live videos were deleted and that she was allegedly subjected to verbal abuse, physical, and alleged threats, including being told she and her son would be killed in a staged accident.

Illegal Confinement and Medical Evidence

Gore also alleged that she and Patel were allegedly illegally confined for nearly three hours before being released. She attached medical reports to the complaint to support her claims of assault.

Violation of Rights and Legal Provisions Cited

The complaint said that it was a violations of constitutional rights and cited multiple provisions under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation, outraging the modesty of a woman, and unlawful access to digital accounts.

Gore has sought an independent investigation, preservation of CCTV footage, suspension of DySP Bharti, protection for herself and witnesses, and both departmental as well as criminal action against the accused officers.

Appeal to National Commission for Scheduled Castes

She has also approached the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, demanding immediate intervention.

Police Denial and Response

DySP Amol Bharti has denied the allegations, claiming that Gore is a habitual offender with three prior criminal cases registered against her.

Speaking to FPJ, Bharti said, “Gore is a habitual problem creator. She has three cases registered against her, one of which involved obstructing a woman traffic police officer from performing her duties. That officer was so disturbed that she attempted suicide. Even in the current case, instead of requesting registration of a case against the errant police officer, she started filming our police station. We have arms and other confidential materials inside, so we asked her to stop filming. The entire police station is under CCTV surveillance, and we can justify our actions.”

Inquiry Against Police Officer

When asked about action taken against the police official accused of assaulting the shopkeeper, Bharti said that an inquiry has been initiated against the officer and that he is facing suspension for his alleged misconduct.

