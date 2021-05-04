Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Thorat writes to CM Uddhav Thackeray, seeks frontline worker status for journalists

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday said he has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urging him to consider journalists as frontline workers to ensure that they get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Speaking to reporters, the state revenue minister said journalists have been risking their lives in line of duty despite the threat of coronavirus throughout the pandemic.

"It is necessary to consider them as frontline workers and get them vaccinated," Thorat said.