Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray reviews MMRDA projects

Mumbai: Days after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the pre-monsoon works in Mumbai and directed BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and other agencies for proper coordination, Tourism Minister and Mumbai Suburban District Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday held review of works of the MMRDA. Aaditya, who has recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic, took stock of the multiple projects being developed by MMRDA across Mumbai city especially in Mumbai suburban district.

Aaditya reviewed the phase-wise transformation of Western and Eastern express highways for surface upgrade, aesthetics, traffic management, creation of pedestrian & cycle ways, urban space below flyovers. The underpass work at the international airport on the Western Express Highway (WEH) to resolve traffic issues will start soon.

Further, Aaditya said the north-bound arm of the Kalanagar flyover will be completed soon.

He also reviewed Metro works, which are under various stages, that are expected to improve the last mile connectivity of the stations.

“We also discussed the Nariman Point-Cuffe Parade connector. A consultant has been engaged and a design that doesn’t obstruct the boats of the fisherfolk is being envisioned. We discussed the progress of the ambitious Worli-Sewri Connector that will help us link the west coast of Mumbai to the east coast and the Coastal Road to the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL),’’ he said.

He further noted that the progress of the MTHL was discussed too especially with regards to the greening of both ends of the MTHL and some coordination that was needed with BMC. “Even in times of the pandemic, crucial works as these must go on. We are duty bound to deliver on these ongoing works,” he noted.