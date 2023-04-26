Maharashtra min Abdul Sattar: Agriculture to be taught in schools

Maharashtra minister Abdul Sattar | Twitter

The Maharashtra government has decided to include agriculture as one of the subjects in the school curriculum, Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar has said.

“We have submitted a primary report on the inclusion of agriculture as a subject at the school level to the education department. The education department has accepted it. Now work on finalisation of the curriculum is expected to begin soon,” Sattar said.

Will attract students to agriculture, sensitise people: Minister

The decision will help attract students to agriculture and sensitise people in general about farmers and agriculture, the minister added.

“The feat is being taken primarily in order to impart a know-how in basics of agriculture to the students from a very young age. We expect that the curriculum will be designed in line with the New Education Policy structure of 5+3+3+4. From our agriculture department we have assured all the support in terms of availability of equipment and expertise,” Sattar said while elaborating on the new initiative.

Agriculture can generate employment

Agriculture has a great potential as an employment generating venture. Learning about it as part of curriculum will make students more employment worthy. But, more than that, it will make students aware about several aspects like the importance of agriculture, the problems and remedies, business opportunities, etc. This will also lead to all-round development of the students, the minister added.

Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar said that a joint committee of experts from the State Council for Education Research and Training and State Agriculture Council will develop the syllabus.