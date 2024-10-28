Maharashtra: MHADA Fails To Provide Essential Details For Konkan Board Lottery, 2 Weeks After Launch

File Photo

More than two weeks after the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) announced a lottery for its houses and plots in the Konkan board, key details about these projects remain missing from MHADA’s online lottery portal and mobile application.

When a lottery is published, key details of the project, such as floor plan, location plan, images, and Google Maps link, are uploaded to MHADA’s lottery portal to help citizens identify these projects before they apply. However, these details are missing from MHADA’s portal.

The details currently uploaded only include the project or builder's name, without any location details or images.

The major issue regarding missing details is with the flats under the 20% inclusive housing scheme, most of which are located in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Interestingly, Google Maps location of some projects are pinned to a spot in the Arabian Sea |

For example, MHADA uploaded a 24-flat lottery called D.D. Associate and a 43-flat lottery called Sklylark Infrastructure without any details on location, floor plan, or Google Maps link.

Having only the company name makes it difficult for applicants to identify the project. MHADA also failed to mention RERA details of these projects.

Google Maps location details of some of these projects were pinned to a location in the Arabian Sea.

Some citizens reached out to MHADA through the social media platform Facebook, requesting clarification on the location details for these schemes.

A Facebook user, Pravin Kotkar wrote, “Please share the floor plan, location, complete address and flat images of Konkan board MHADA lottery since same is not provided in live Konkan scheme”

Other Facebook user, Suhas Phadtare, wrote in Marathi, “The location details are not provided anywhere on the MHADA website. Only the names of the schemes are given. How can we know the location based on the scheme's name? Additionally, when you go to each scheme, the location shown is incorrect, and all the schemes have the same location listed.”

Upon further research, FPJ found that MHADA has uploaded a PDF document under its Quick Links section, listing areas for some of these projects. However, other key details like floor plan, images and Google Maps links were nowhere to be found.

FPJ reached out to Sanjeev Jaiswal, CEO, MHADA through a text message and a call. There was no response received from him.

On October 11, MHADA published lottery notification for more than 1400 flats and plots in various parts of Konkan region including Thane, Kalyan, Dombivali and Sindhudurg areas.

The lottery applications that started on October 11, end on December 10 with the lottery draw scheduled for December 28.