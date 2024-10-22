Mumbai: MHADA To Develop India's First Edutainment Theme Park In DN Nagar, Andheri; Phase 1 Expected To Be Completed By October 2025

Groundbreaking for India's first edutainment theme park in DN Nagar, Andheri, featuring virtual reality experiences and play areas for children | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is developing a first-of-its-kind edutainment theme park on four acres in DN Nagar, Andheri (West).

The park will feature a virtual reality 3D show focusing on themes like space, ocean, and the environment, along with a children's play area and an amphitheater. The project is estimated to cost around Rs.16.34 crores, with the first phase expected to be completed in 12 months.

The theme park will be built on a plot owned by MHADA at the cement godown plant in Andheri West. The authority issued the work order on October 9, with the first phase set to be completed by October 2025. The construction on this phase began earlier this month.

The plan includes converting four existing structures into virtual reality 3D shows themed around space, the ocean, and the environment. Additionally, the project will feature a children's play and entertainment area, a semi-covered amphitheater, and more.

Ameet Satam, BJP MLA from Andheri, emphasised the importance of preserving open spaces in the city, stating that the theme park project aims to prevent such areas from being taken over by builders and land grabbers.

He described the park as a unique edutainment initiative that will enhance public access to open spaces while providing a distinctive life experience for visitors. "This project is a step towards improving infrastructure and community engagement in the area," said Satam.

Dhaval Shah, founder of the Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association, praised the initiative to establish the edutainment theme park, noting that similar projects are often seen in foreign countries. He emphasised the importance of providing children with opportunities to learn about the world through such experiences.

Shah suggested organising field visits for local schools to the park, ensuring that students can fully engage with the educational aspects of the project.