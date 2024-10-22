 Mumbai: Edutainment Park To Come Up On 4 Acre Land At DN Nagar In Andheri (West)
BJP MLA Ameet Satam, who has taken the initiative for the park, said it is a 4-acre open land of MHADA at DN Nagar in Andheri (West). MHADA has issued the work order on October 9, 2024, mentioning the deadline for the first phase of work to be completed by October 2025. The cost of the first phase of the edutainment theme park is Rs 16.34 crore.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 03:26 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The first-of-its-kind edutainment park on 4 acre open space at DN Nagar in Andheri (West) is coming up soon. The work for the theme park has commenced earlier this month and the first phase of the project is expected to be completed in 12 months.

article-image

"I'm extremely happy to see that we are able to gift the 4 acres of open space to the public by converting it into an edutainment theme park. At present, there are four existing structures that will be converted into the virtual reality 3D show on themes of space, ocean, and environment," said Satam.

Apart from the three pavilions of space, ocean, and environment, the plan also includes the children's play and entertainment area, and a semi-covered amphitheater, among others.

article-image

"We also ensuring that such large open spaces in the city are usurped by the builders and land grabbers. But we are throwing open to the public in a positive infrastructure project," added Satam.

Satam, who has developed 58 gardens and taken up the Juhu beach beautification project and Gilbert Hill conservation project, said that it is of paramount importance to enhance the open spaces in the city.

"This open space is going to be unique with the first-of-its-kind edutainment theme park in the city. We are not just making the open spaces accessible to the public but also ensuring that it gives them and unique life experience," added Satam.

