'Road Tax Isn’t Parking Charge': Finfluencer Anupam Gupta's X Post Sparks Call For Heavy Charges On Private Car Parking In Mumbai; Netizens React

Representative Image | Canva

The use of public roads for private car parking has always been a subject of debate, especially in congested urban areas like Mumbai. With space at a premium, many argue that vehicles parked on roads reduce the space available for pedestrians and other road users.

Recently, financial influencer Anupam Gupta took to social media X, formerly Twitter to share his thoughts on the matter.

In his post, Anupam Gupta, wrote, "Every inch of road used for private car parking should be charged, heavily. Garages that gobble up roads? 10x. Roads are public spaces for public use."

Every inch of road used for private car parking should be charged, heavily. Garages that gobble up roads? 10x. Roads are public spaces for public use. One car parked on the road is space blocked for at least 4 pedestrians. Install parking meters. Bring revenue, free up roads. No,… — Anupam Gupta (@b50) October 16, 2024

"One car parked on the road is space blocked for at least 4 pedestrians. Install parking meters. Bring revenue, free up roads. No, don’t say cars pay road tax. Road tax isn’t parking charge," he added.

Gupta's comments quickly caught the attention of social media users, leading to a lively discussion.

Gupta’s post also referenced Mumbai with the hashtag he used in the post. The hashtag he used sparked comments from residents, many of whom face the similar challenges regularly.

One user commented, "Bandra should be the first place this applies to," referencing one of Mumbai’s most bustling neighbourhoods where double and triple parking are common.

While Gupta focused on Mumbai, users from other cities chimed in with their perspectives. An X user pointing out that the capital already has a parking tax plan in place, noted, "What if I tell you that Delhi has this parking tax plan ready, but no government has the guts to approve it and roll out. People are actually leaving delhi for Gurgaon, a place where there is proper parking for their cars."

Another comment from a user added, "Roads are for traffic or parking, that's the fundamental question. We see every day, double - triple parking on Indian roads. Is #VikasitBharat possible, even in 2147?"

Screengrab of the comments |