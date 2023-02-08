Maharashtra: MHADA announces sale of over 900 homes and plots in multiple cities

MHADA | File pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has announced sale of 849 flats and 87 plots in Aurangabad, Latur, Jalna, Parbhani, Nanded, Hingoli and Osmanabad.

The pieces of real estate have been made available under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Urban) and MHADA Housing Scheme which was launched on Tuesday by the Aurangabad Housing and Regional Development Board, an arm of MHADA.

Where to apply, validity

Starting this year, there will be only an online interface between MHADA officials and the applicants. Thus, the interested individuals will have to first get themselves registered on https://housing.mhada.gov.in or using the mobile application MHADA Housing Lottery System IHLMS 2.0.

Thereafter, they would be able to apply to participate in the lottery draw. This registration will be valid lifelong, only the lottery draws available will become inactive on their respective last dates.

Online application date

The online application for the draw can be submitted starting Thursday February 9, 2023 from 12 noon to March 10 2023 till 11.59 pm.

“All the procedures like registration and submission of application through app and website for draw are free of charge. Facilities such as registration, document uploading and online payment will be easily available through this app. The other important aspect is that the winning applicants will receive the provisional letter within the next two days of them becoming lucky,” said Annasaheb Shinde, Chief Officer, Aurangabad Board.

He cautioned that as there is no scope for human intervention in any way, in the new online system, people should beware of touts claiming to make MHADA property available to them. We have not appointed any representative, consultant and property agent for the sale of these flats and plots.

