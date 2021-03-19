Maharashtra may reach 3 lakh active COVID-19 cases by April, says health secretary

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Health Secretary Pradeep Vyas on Thursday said that if the rise in daily cases continues, there could be three lakh active cases in the state in the first week of April, news agency PTI reported.

On Thursday, Maharashtra recorded as many as 25,833 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike. This took the state's caseload to 23,96,340, while the death toll jumped to 53,138 with 58 new fatalities.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked divisional commissioners to ensure that restrictions announced to curb the spread of COVID-19 are implemented strictly in view of the spike in the number of infection cases.