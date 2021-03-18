Bad to worse: Maharashtra reports 25,833 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day number since the outbreak in March last year

There were 25,833 new corona cases in the state on Thursday, the highest single-day number since the pandemic outbreak in March last year, pushing the total caseload to 23,96,340. The previous highest was 24,886, reported on September 11, 2020. The tally of Covid fatalities in the state is 53,138, with 54 people dying in the last 24 hours.

This is the seventh-highest one-day spike in infection in Maharashtra since the outbreak of the pandemic. All the previous daily highs were recorded in September 2020 -- on September 11, the state had reported 24,886 cases; on September 17, the single-day tally was 24,619 cases. The third, fourth and fifth-highest figures were reported on September 9 (23,816), September 6 (23,350) and September 10 (23,446).