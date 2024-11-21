Maharashtra: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Factory Near Tarapur MIDC In Palghar; No Casualties Reported (Video)

Palghar (Maharashtra): A massive fire broke out at a factory near Tarapur, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in Palghar district on Thursday morning.
Upon receiving information about the blaze, fire tenders rushed to the spot.
Currently, the fire officials are present at the spot and efforts to douse the fire are underway.
Visuals from the site show huge plumes of smoke rising from the factory.
No casualties or injuries have been reported from the incident as yet.
The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Further details awaited.
