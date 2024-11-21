 Maharashtra: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Factory Near Tarapur MIDC In Palghar; No Casualties Reported (Video)
Maharashtra: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Factory Near Tarapur MIDC In Palghar; No Casualties Reported (Video)

Visuals from the site show huge plumes of smoke rising from the factory. No casualties or injuries have been reported from the incident as yet. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 10:44 AM IST
article-image
A massive fire broke out at the Responsive Private Limited warehouse in Boisar's Tarapur MIDC area. Three fire brigades responded, and efforts to control the fire are still ongoing | IANS

Palghar (Maharashtra): A massive fire broke out at a factory near Tarapur, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in Palghar district on Thursday morning.

Upon receiving information about the blaze, fire tenders rushed to the spot.

Currently, the fire officials are present at the spot and efforts to douse the fire are underway.

No casualties or injuries have been reported from the incident as yet.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

