Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out Near BKC Metro Station; No Injuries Reported

Fire confined in basement of under construction site of underground Metro station at BKC, no injuries reported. | Vijay Gohil

A fire broke out on Friday, November 15, 2024, near the non-operational A4 Entry/Exit of the BKC Metro Station, which is still under construction. This incident caused smoke to leak into the operational part of the station. As a precautionary measure, operations at BKC station were temporarily halted to ensure passenger safety. However, metro services between Aarey JVLR and Bandra Colony continued as usual.

According to an official from fire department, "The fire, classified as Level 2, was reported at 1:45 pm in the basement of the underground metro station. The blaze, which spread across an area of approximately 100x60 feet and extended 40-50 feet deep, involved combustible materials such as wooden sheets, furniture, and construction debris. Although metro services were suspended to ensure safety, the fire posed challenges due to the confined space and intensity of the flames."

"A coordinated response was mounted swiftly, with a team comprising a divisional fire officer, an assistant divisional officer, four senior station officers, and two station officers, supported by fire personnel on the ground. To combat the fire, seven fire tenders, jumbo tankers, breathing apparatus, and ambulances were deployed," the official said adding, the dedicated efforts of the team enabled them to control the blaze from all sides, bringing the situation under control in just one and a half hours. The fire was completely extinguished by 3.11 pm, averting further damage. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

According to a statement issued by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL), the fire officials quickly brought the situation under control. "Senior officials from both MMRC and DMRC are present at the site to oversee the response. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported. The fire has been completely extinguished, and metro services resumed normal operations after receiving clearance from the Fire Department. We regret any inconvenience caused to our valued passengers,” MMRCL said.

The Metro 3, known as the Aqua Line, recently completed its first month of operations, marking a significant milestone in Mumbai's urban transportation landscape. This underground metro line, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 5, 2024, began operations on October 7, and has since generated a ridership of 612,913 passengers up to November 5.

The Aqua Line has been a game-changer in addressing one of Mumbai’s most pressing issues: traffic congestion. With its 27 underground stations, the Aqua Line offers a faster and more reliable alternative to road transport, significantly reducing travel time across some of the city's most congested areas. Commuters can now traverse the 12.34 km stretch from Aarey Colony to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in just under an hour, a journey that previously took over two hours by road.