Maharashtra: Marathwada Remains Worst Drought-Hit Region Of State

Mumbai: The Marathwada region is the worst drought-hit region of the state, the cabinet was told on Friday as it met under CM Eknath Shinde for its weekly meeting. The rains received and water levels in reservoirs are lowest in Marathwada compared to other parts of the state, a senior CMO official said.

Till October 31, the state has received 86 percent of the average rainfall (928.8 mm), while Rabi crops are expected to sow over 58.76 lakh hectares of land of which only 28 percent sowings have been completed. However, the reservoirs in Marathwada have least water stock available in them which measures to around 40 percent of its installed capacity, the CMO official added. The Rabi sowings have been adversely affected due to lack of moisture in the land, the cabinet was told.

Cabinet clears Sawanga barrage at Manglurpir of Washim district

Apart from reviewing the drought situation in the state, the cabinet also cleared the Sawanga barrage at Manglurpir of Washim district. This will help irrigate 1345 hectare area in the drought-prone Marathwada region, the CMO officials said.

In yet another pro-farmer action, the state has started distributing advance installments under the PM crop insurance scheme. In all 47.63 lakh applications for Rs 1954 have been cleared of which Rs 965 crore have already been distributed, the cabinet was told. In the first stage the notification mentioned 24 districts with worst monsoon performance of which the insurance companies don't have any dispute about conditions in 12 districts while they have partial queries in 9 districts, the cabinet was told.

A total of 1.70 crore farmers had registered under the scheme and they will be given a total of Rs 8,016 crore towards insurance. The first installment of Rs 3,050.19 crore has been released, the cabinet was told.

Extention and more funds for Balasaheb Thackeray Smriti Matoshree Gram Panchayat Scheme

In another major decision for the rural areas, the state cabinet on Friday expanded the Balasaheb Thackeray Smriti Matoshree Gram Panchayat Scheme meant for building Gram Panchayat buildings. The scheme has been extended to 2027-28 now and more funds too have been allocated. Hence, those eligible for grants of Rs 15 lakh will now get Rs 20 lakh and those eligible for Rs 18 lakh will now get Rs 25 lakh. The condition of self funds too has been done away with. Moreover, additional funds will be made available through other schemes of the state government or, the finance commission funds or the district rural development fund or the local development funds (MPLDS or MLALDS) etc.

The scheme was initiated in 2019-20 to help 4,252 Gram Panchayats that didn't have their own office. However, only 1748 gram panchayats were able to build their own offices under this scheme. Hence the state cabinet extended it today.

Before the cabinet meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar held a pre-cabinet meeting. Some NCP ministers and MLAs were present in this meeting.