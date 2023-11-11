Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 7,500 Saplings Planted At Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University |

A total of 7,500 saplings were planted on the premises of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) as part of the Miyawaki Dhan Van Project, with the inauguration led by Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole.

These saplings found their new home in the area of the Paul Hurburt Centre for Coding and Biodiversity, thanks to the joint efforts of the National Service Scheme and Ecotsav organisation.

Previously, approximately 10,200 saplings representing around 45 species were planted in this project, which was carried out through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Key figures, including Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Sham Shirsat, Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale, NSS Director Dr Sonali Kshirsagar, Executive Engineer Ravindra Kale, Dr Gulab Khedkar, Natasha Zareen, and others, were in attendance during this initiative.

Dr Chopade emphasised the significance of tree planting and urged everyone to care for the saplings. Dr Kshirsagar provided insights into the project, while Pravin Tidar, Sham Banswal, Sunil Paithane, and others put in substantial efforts to make the project a success.

Read Also Pune: Private Bus Ticket Prices Surge Amidst Festive Travel Surge

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)