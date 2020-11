Maharashtra: Man who threw acid on his GF, attempted to burn her alive using petrol arrested

A man allegedly threw acid on a woman and attempted to burn her alive using petrol in Neknoor area of Beed district, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident took place on November 13, after which the woman was admitted to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has taken cognisance of the matter and issued directions for the matter to be tried in a fast-track court. He also informed that the accused has been arrested in the case.