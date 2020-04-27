Maharashtra man kills father brutally, chops off private parts while saying film dialogues

Nagpur: A 25-year-old man in a fit of rage killed his father by biting deep in the neck and then chopping off his private parts, police in Maharashtra's Nagpur said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday night in the city's Hudkeshwar area and the man, identified as Vikrant Pillewar, was behaving so violently that it took a lot of effort on the part of the police to pin him down, said an official.