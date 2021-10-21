e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Supreme Court reopens for physical hearing for the first time since March 2020India reports 18,454 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hoursIndia reaches 1 billion vaccinations milestoneMumbai cruise drug bust case: Shahrukh Khan reaches Arthur Road Jail to meet son Aryan
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 01:36 PM IST

Maharashtra: Man held for killing father over property feud

PTI
Advertisement

Thane: Police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly killing his father over a property dispute here in Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, Ravi Mangal Shelke, allegedly stabbed to death his father, Mangal Hari Shelke (50), on October 12 in Navle village of Thane and then absconded, Murbad police station's senior inspector Prasad Pandhare said.

The Murbad police had then registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) and launched a search for him.

They finally nabbed him from Murbad taluka on Wednesday, the official said.

The accused is the son of the victim from his first wife and was not happy with his father marrying the second time.

They were having frequent quarrels since the last five years over a property issue and the victim had evicted the accused from his house following the dispute, the official said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 01:36 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal