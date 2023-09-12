Maharashtra: MahaYuti Govt Discusses Distribution Of State Owned Corporations

Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and the NCP discussed the distribution of state-owned corporations among the constituents of MahaYuti on Tuesday. A primary meeting was held at the official residence of minister Chandrakant Patil.

NCP’s Dilip Walse-Patil, Sunil Tatkare, Dhananjay Munde and Chhagan Bhujbal; Shiv Sena’s Dadaji Bhuse and BJP’s Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Chandrakant Patil, Ashish Shelar and Prasad lad were present at the meeting.

“We are part of the coordination committee of the MahaYuti and as decided by our leaders we met here to discuss the issues decided by the leaders in previous meetings,” Mumbai BJP President Adv Ashish Shelar said after the meeting.

“We had earlier met at the residence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde where we had set a target of winning more than 45 Lok Sabha seats. Some issues in that regard needed to be discussed. Hence, we met here today,” he added.

“Apart from the Lok Sabha polls, 288 assembly seats and appointments on various legislature committees too were discussed. We have decided to leave a mark in every constituency,” Shelar added.

According to individuals close to developments, apart from the preparations related to elections, the leaders of all the three parties also discussed and deliberate political appointments on the state-owned corporations. There are in all 56 state-owned corporations in Maharashtra with many of them having ministerial status for the chairpersons. Hence the activity is politically very sensitive. After the chances of further expansion of the state cabinet are bleak, the leaders have now started deliberating on the appointments of these corporations.

Negotiations likely to follow over the next few days

While the lists were exchanged today, negotiations are likely to follow over the next few days and the result would soon be announced by the top leaders of the alliance, the sources said.

Meanwhile, after the deliberations with alliance partners, the NCP leaders left for the official residence of DCM Ajit Pawar where other NCP ministers and other prominent party leaders too had gathered. The discussions there remained centered around the issue of disqualification petitions moved by the NCP (Sharad Pawar), sources said.