Maharashtra: NCP State President Affirms Commitment To Join NDA And Mahayuti Govt, Addresses Key Issues

The election commission shall vindicate our stand to join the NDA and the Mahayuti government in the state, NCP state unit president Sunil Tatkare has said. While interacting with the media at the party headquarters he also made clear the party's stand on several issues including the Maratha quota.

“We decided to join the Mahayuti government in the state on July 2 under the leadership of Ajit Pawar. The decision was a collective decision taken by the party leadership. It was also verified for legalities in the light of recent SC verdict and was taken only after we were convinced of its viability,” Tatkare said.

We have conveyed our side to the Election Commission and the Lok Sabha Speaker, and they shall take the proper decision soon, he added.

Party had always supported the Maratha community’s demand regarding quota: Tatkare

Tatkare also stated that the party had always supported the Maratha community’s demand regarding quota and added that the community could be given reservations out of the OBC quota. “The government too is thinking on similar lines,” he added.

Tatkare also ridiculed the opposition for criticizing the decision to promote the use of the name Bharat for the country. “We all have been shouting slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ on every Independence Day and Republic Day since our childhood. So, the criticism appears uncalled for,” he added.

