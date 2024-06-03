Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Counting Of Votes To Begin At 8 Am Tomorrow; Check Details

Uddhav vs Shinde | FPJ

Mumbai: State election commission (SEC) is all set for the vote counting for the Loksabha election of 2024. 14057 workers and officers are deployed in all 48 constituencies of Maharashtra. 4309 counting tables are set up in 289 halls. heavy police deployment is done to maintain Law and order situation during counting. According to SEC, elections were held in five phases in 48 constituencies.

The counting will begin from morning 8 am on june 04 and it has all prepare to carry out the entire task transparently. EC has also prohibited to carry mobile phones and any electronic device to officers, workers and representatives of candidates in counting center. ECI has also prohibited for citizens movement around 300 meter from counting centers to avoid any untoward incident from June 02 till 6 PM in June 05.

As per the information Shared by the the SEC, counting of Mumbai North, Mumbai North West constituencies will be done in hall no. 4 NESCO Complex, Bombay Exhibition Center, opposite Mahananda Dairy, Western Express Highway and counting of Mumbai North Central constituency will be done in hall no 05, NESCO Complex, Bombay Exhibition Center.

However, counting of Mumbai North East constituency will be done at Udaychal Primary School, C/O Godrej and Boyce manufacturing, Pirjosha Nagar, Vikhroli east.

Moreover, counting of Mumbai South Central and Mumbai South constituencies will be done in New Shivadi warehouse, ground floor, CFS area near Gadi Adda , M S Road, Sewari east.

SEC has deployed 12 counting assistants for EVM vote counting for all six constituencies of Mumbai. 4 teams for counting of votes from Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot Management System (ETPBMS) for North Mumbai and 2 teams each in all remaining five constituencies.

Moreover, 2 supervisors for five constituencies and 3 supervisor for North east constituency for ETPBMS vote counting. for counting ETPMBS, 2 counting assistants in Mumbai Northwest and 4 counting assistants in remaining five constituencies have been deployed by SEC.

Moreover, 581 Counting assistants are deployed in all 48 constituencies of Maharashtra. 389 teams to handle ETPBMS system, 404 Supervisor for ETPBMS counting and 567 counting assistance are deployed in Maharashtra.

Election commission has set up, 14 tables for the EVM vote counting and 14 tables for postal vote counting at Sewari counting center, where counting of Mumbai South constituency and Mumbai South Central constituency counting will be done. EC has bifurcated the counting as per State Assembly constituencies wise and erected 14 tables for each State Assembly Constituency.

According to ECI, for the South Mumbai Loksaba Constituency,18 rounds of vote counting will be done in Worli assembly constituency, 19 rounds Byculla, 20 rounds Malabar hill, 20 rounds Mumba Devi, 20 rounds Colaba assembly constituencies.

Moreover, For the South Central Loksabha Constituency 19 rounds of counting will be done in Anushakti Nagar assembly constituency, 21 rounds in Chembur, 19 rounds in Dharavi, 19 rounds in Sion-Koliwada, 18 rounds in Wadala, 18 rounds in Mahim assembly constituencies.