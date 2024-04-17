Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Unrest In Mahayuti Alliance In Madha Constituency As Key Political Leaders Reconsider Alliance

Madha Lok Sabha constituency has become headache for the Mahayuti (BJP- Shiv Sena- NCP) alliance. One after another supporters of Mahayuti are shaking hands with Sharad Pawar. After Dhairyashil Mohite-Patil joining NCP SP party. Sharad Pawar is also trying to convince Dhangar leader Uttam Jankar towards MVA.

Now there is another twist in Madha Lok Sabha constituency, Dhangar leader Uttam Jankar, who had gone to Nagpur by special chartered airplane to meet Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, met Sharad Pawar in Pune on Wednesday.

Jankar And Mohite-Patil Seek Unity Amid Enmity

Jankar hails from Malshiraj Taluka of Solapur and he is currently with the NCP Ajit Pawar party and there is enmity between Jankar and NCP SP Candidate Dhairyashil Mohite-Patil. But on Wednesday, Jankar was accompanied Mohite-Patil.

After the meeting, Jankar said " My workers are insisting me to go with the Sharad Pawar group of NCP. They also wanted to end the enmity with Mohite Patil and his workers."

Dhairyashil Mohite-Patil also said " There are many candidates who changes their party to get ticket. So what is wrong if we ended our enmity for the election."

He also said that his supporters also wanted to end the enmity with Jankar.

Key Leaders In Madha Weighing Alliances And Electoral Strategy

According to sources, Jankar is securing his Vidhansabha seat before giving support to Mahayuti and MVA alliance. He want assurance from mohite- Patil for the upcoming Vidhansabha elections.

It has also been said that NCP (AP) leader Ram Raje Nimbalkar also disappointed with the BJP after giving ticket to Ranjitsingh Naik-Nimbalkar second time. He may also support mohite- Patil in Lok Sabha election. Few days before NCP workers from Madha constituency refused to campaign for BJP candidate Nimbalkar during the meeting with Ajit Pawar.