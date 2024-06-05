Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena Joining NDA?

Uddhav Thackeray addressing a press conference on June 5, a day after the Lok Sabha Election results were announced | X

Mumbai: A day after the Lok Sbaha election results were announced, its time for all sorts of rumours to take centerstage. On Wednesday morning there were reports that Eknath Shinde Sena MPs were in touch with Uddhav Thackeray and may switch sides. By later afternoon there were reports that Uddhav Thackeray himself was in touch with NDA and will join the Narendra Modi government.

Uddhav Thackeray switching sides rumour started after it was reported that the Sena leader was likely to skip the INDIA bloc meeting to be held in Delhi on Wednesday. Apparently Uddhav was upset with Congress for Sangli Lok Sabha constituency result.

Shortly after the news came out, political circles have come up with speculations that Thackeray is in talks of returning to NDA.

Thackeray's alleged return to NDA is seen as a breakthrough move by him to come back in power with the BJP. Recently, PM Narendra Modi during an interview had stated that he has no enmity with Uddhav and would run for his rescue first if he is in a problem.

However, News Arena India said neither Uddhav was returning to NDA and nor Eknath Shinde was going to INDI.

Uddhav Thackeray is not returning to NDA and Eknath Shinde is not going to INDI.



Baseless rumours floated by both sides. — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) June 5, 2024

During a public meeting held recently in Maharashtra for poll campaigning, Amit Shah had also stated that the doors of NDA are open for Uddhav Thackeray. Hence, if Thackeray switches sides, it would also benefit him with mending his relations with PM Modi, Amit Shah and other senior BJP leaders.

According to a report in ANI, Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut will attend the opposition INDIA alliance meeting to be held in New Delhi today to deliberate on the Lok Sabha poll results.

The report also stated that Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday confirmed that he will also travel to Delhi to attend the INDIA alliance leaders' meeting, but now only Raut will be attending it.

The Sena UBT chief on Tuesday pushed for staking a claim to form the next government at the Centre and said the opposition alliance's leaders will meet on Wednesday in New Delhi to decide on the Prime Minister's face.

The MVA on Tuesday won 30 out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. The Congress won 13 seats, a quantum jump from the solitary seat it won in the state in 2019, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) won nine and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) got eight seats.