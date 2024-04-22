Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Third Phase To Begin Soon, 317 Candidates Validated By ECI

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | FPJ

Voting in the third phase of Lok Sabha Election 2024 in the state will be held on May 7, 2024. For this, 522 applications of 361 candidates were filed in 11 constituencies of the state. After scrutinising the applications, it has been informed through the Office of the Chief Election Officer that the applications of a total of 317 candidates are valid.

Validation And Rejection In Maharashtra's Third Phase Lok Sabha Elections

On May 07, third phase of elections will be held in Western Maharashtra and Konkan region. It has rejected the 206 applications of candidates.

After filing the nomination papers in the third phase, Raigad 21, Baramati-46, Osmanabad-35, Latur-31, Solapur-32, Madha-38, Sangli-25, Satara-21, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg-9, Kolhapur-27 and In Hatkanangle Constituency- 32 applications of total 317 candidates have been validated.

Last Day of Filing Nomination For Third Phase

Friday 11, was the last date for filing nomination form for third phase. Union Minister Narayan Rane filed application on Friday, after his candidature declared on Thursday. Apart from that Sunetra Pawar and Supriya Sule, Amol Kolhe, Ravindra Dhangekar filed nomination on Thursday. Dhairyashil Mohite-Patil and Archana Patil from Osmanabad, Vishal Patil and Chandrahar Patil from Sangli, Udayanraje Bhosale from Satara, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj from Kolhapur are some of the well known candidate are contesting elections in third phase.