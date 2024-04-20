Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 61.06% Voting In 5 Seats; Moderate Turnout In Vidarbha Region, Nagpur Records Lowest Voting Percentage

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | FPJ

An approximate voter turnout of 61.06 per cent was recorded in Lok Sabha polls held on Friday in Nagpur, Ramtek, Bhandara-Gondiya, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli-Chimur in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, though final figures will be updated by Saturday, an official said.

The lowest voting was recorded in Nagpur at 54.46 per cent, while it was 69.43 per cent in Gadchiroli-Chimur, 64.08 in Bhandara-Gondiya, 60.35 per cent in Chandrapur and 59.58 per cent in Ramtek, he said.

"This is an approximate trend as data from some polling stations is yet to arrive. It also does not include data of postal voting," the official said.

Nagpur, where Union minister and BJP heavyweight Nitin Gadkari is pitted against Congress' Vikas Thakre, had recorded 54.74 per cent voting in 2019.

Among those who voted during the day were Gadkari, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit as well as Congress leaders Mukul Wasnik and Avinash Pande.

#WATCH | Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta Fadnavis cast their votes at a polling booth in Nagpur #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/QPd38tla4A — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

#WATCH | Maharashtra: World's smallest living woman, Jyoti Amge cast her vote at a polling booth in Nagpur today. #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/AIFDXnvuvk — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

Pink-booths managed by 'all-women' teams have been set up in different districts of Maharashtra that went for polling today.



Pics of pink booths from Nagpur, Chandrapur and Gondia districts#LokSabhaElections2024📷 #ECI #ChunavKaParv #DeshKaGarv pic.twitter.com/36sxkXepUZ — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 (@PIBMumbai) April 19, 2024

In Chandrapur, the fight is between state BJP minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and the Congress' Pratibha Dhanorkar. She is the wife of late Suresh Dhanorkar, who was the only Congress winner in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He died last year.

In Bhandara-Gondiya, sitting BJP MP Sunil Mendhe is contesting against Congress' Dr Prashant Patole.

The contest in Gadchiroli-Chimur is between sitting BJP MP Ashok Nete and Congress' Namdev Kirsan, while in Ramtek, Shiv Sena candidate Raju Parwe is up against Congress' Shyam Barve.