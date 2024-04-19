Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voter Turnout At 54.85% In 5 Seats Till 5 Pm; 47.91% In Nagpur

PTI

Nagpur: A voter turnout of 54.85 per cent was recorded till 5 pm in the five Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra in the first phase of the general elections on Friday, an official said.

The turnout stood at 64.95 per cent in Gadchiroli-Chimur till 5 pm, followed by Bhandara-Gondia at 56.87 per cent, Chandrapur at 55.11 per cent, Nagpur at 47.91 per cent and Ramtek at 52.38 per cent.

A snake on the premises of the KDK College here briefly disrupted polling at the booth there, said the person who rescued the reptile.

Altogether 97 candidates, including Union minister Nitin Gadkari, are in the fray in Nagpur, Ramtek (SC), Bhandara-Gondia, Chandrapur and Naxal-hit Gadchiroli-Chimur (ST) constituency, all located in eastern-most parts of the state.

To avoid technical snags cropping up in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in remote polling booths in Gadchiroli, three spare machines were dispatched by a helicopter to the Sironcha area of the district, another official said.

Polling in the 43 other Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be held in four more phases later this month and in May.

There are 95,54,667 voters in the five Lok Sabha constituencies in the Vidarbha region. Of these, 48,28,142 are male, 47,26,178 female and 347 transgender voters, an election official said.

In Nagpur, there is a direct fight between senior BJP leader Gadkari, seeking a third term, and Congress candidate Vikas Thakre

The high-profile constituency, housing the RSS headquarters, has 22,18,259 voters — 11,10, 840 male, 11,07,197 female and 222 transgender persons.

Earlier in the day, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Gadkari, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit were among those who voted in Nagpur. Bhagwat cast his ballot shortly after polling began at 7 am.

#WATCH | Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta Fadnavis cast their votes at a polling booth in Nagpur #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/QPd38tla4A — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

#WATCH | Maharashtra: World's smallest living woman, Jyoti Amge cast her vote at a polling booth in Nagpur today. #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/AIFDXnvuvk — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

In Chandrapur, BJP candidate and Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar is facing Congress nominee Pratibha Dhanorkar, wife of late parliamentarian Suresh Dhanorkar, who was the lone MP from the grand old party to be elected to the Lok Sabha from Maharashtra in 2019. Chandrapur has 18,36,314 voters, including 9,45,026 men and 8,91,240 women.

In Bhandara-Gondia, the BJP has fielded sitting MP Sunil Mendhe, who is pitted against Congress candidate Dr Prashant Patole. Bhandara-Gondia has a total of 18,75,106 voters (9,36,041 men, 9,39,056 women and 12 transgenders).

Pink-booths managed by 'all-women' teams have been set up in different districts of Maharashtra that went for polling today.



Pics of pink booths from Nagpur, Chandrapur and Gondia districts#LokSabhaElections2024📷 #ECI #ChunavKaParv #DeshKaGarv pic.twitter.com/36sxkXepUZ — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 (@PIBMumbai) April 19, 2024

Two-time Lok Sabha MP of BJP, Ashok Nete, is contesting against Congress nominee Dr Namdev Kirsan in Gadchiroli-Chimur (ST), where some areas are affected by Naxal insurgency.

The constituency has 16,12,930 voters (8,11,836 males, 8,01,082 females and 12 transgenders).

In Ramtek, the fight is between Shyamkumar Barwe of the Congress and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's candidate Raju Parwe. The constituency has a total of 20,45,717 voters (10,43,266 men, 10,02,396 women and 55 transgenders).

Five assembly segments, spread across two Lok Sabha seats, including the Naxal-hit Gadchiroli-Chimur, and Arjuni-Moregaon constituency in Bhandara-Gondia voted between 7 am and 3 pm, unlike other areas where voters can exercise their franchise until 6 pm.

In the assembly segments of Amgaon, Armori, Gadchiroli and Aheri of Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha constituency and Arjune Morgaon in Bhandara-Gondia seat, polling was held between 7 am and 3 pm, the official said.