Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Slams Congress And MVA Alliance During Chandrapur Rally

PM Modi | File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted Congress and India alliance and MVA alliance for non development of Maharashtra. He alleged that Many development projects were stalled in the 'cut and commission' of the MVA government in the past. He mentioned schemes like, Jalyukta Shivar and Baliraja jal sanjivani scheme and water schemes for Marathwada and Vidarbha, Metro work were stopped by the MVA government.

PM Modi Makes Allegations Against MVA Alliance

Modi also alleged, MVA government had also opposed construction Samridhi Mahamarg. "MVA had stopped construction of homes for the poor after taking money from the central government under the PM Awas yojana.' Said Modi

On the other hand, the Eknath Shinde led government has restarted the schemes and completed them on time. Prime Minister Modi was in Chandrapur for the election campaign of Sudhir Munganitwar and Ashok Natu of BJP candidate. While praising the work of Mahayuti, Modi said that the Gadchiroli district which was known for naxalite activities now is known as the steel city of India. He appealed to the people of Chandrapur and Nagpur to vote for Sudhir Mungantiwar and Ashok Natu to bring the BJP government in center.

PM Modi Claims Maharashtra Ignored During Congress' Rule

Modi stated that Maharashtra was always neglected and deprived of its right during Congress and the Indi (India alliance ) government in the past. Election 2024 is an election of stability against instability. On one side there is the BJP government which is taking strong and big decisions for the country and on the other side, there is congress and INDI government whose intention is to do corruption after coming into power. Maharashtra knows the importance of a stable government. The MVA government has only done development of their own and family, not the state. INDI government has only thought about who will get plumb post, which leader will get high post and who will get a work contract. They destroy the future of Maharashtra because of such thoughts. MVA government used to ask for a commission in every public work. otherwise they used to stop the work. alleged Modi.

PM Modi Questions Oppositions Morality

He also questioned the morality of opposition. People are with Modi because our heart is pure. Dalit Adivasi and backward class people are behind modi. " I was born in a poor family. Therefore, We had given guarantees of changing the lives of the poor, backward and Adivasis. We have given affordable homes to these section of people". Moreover, Modi alleged Congress had divided the country. " Congress is he mother of problems.If you look at what happened after independence. Congress divided the country on religion. Who created the problem of Kashmir? Many countries got independence and went ahead but the country was going backward at that time Congress was in power. terrorist attacks used to happen. Who shielded people who were involved in terorist activities for apeasement of votes?".

PM Modi Corners Congress On ram Mandir Issue

He also cornered Congress on the Ram Mandir issue. " After independence, the issue of construction of Ram mandir was pending for many years. Who used to create hurdles in court in the ram mandir issue. Whose party advocate used to tell the Supreme Court not to deliver judgement on the Ram Mandir issue'? Modi also alleged who abstained Baba Saheb Ambedkar to get Bharat Ratna? Who did not support the constitutional backward class commission ? said modi.