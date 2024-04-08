'Disgraceful & Shameless': Congress Hits Out At PM Modi's 'Timely Intervention By Centre Saved Manipur' Comment

PM Modi shared the interview link and the picture on his X account | X/Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in an interview to the Assam Tribune said that the ground situation in Manipur had seen a marked improvement and that it was possible because of the timely intervention by the Centre and efforts of the state government, led by CM N Biren Singh. However, the Congress hit out at PM Modi for his statements on Manipur and termed it as "disgraceful and shameless."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and UBT Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi hit out at the PM for his remarks on Manipur.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PM Modi, speaking to The Assam Tribune, also spoke about the ongoing relief and rehabilitation work in the strife-torn Manipur. The Prime Minister said that several remedial measures are being taken to promote calm and peace in the region.

"The process of relief and rehabilitation is ongoing. Remedial measures include the financial package for relief and rehabilitation of people living in shelter camps in the state," the PM told the daily.

PM Modi's comments on Manipur come amid the Opposition's attack on the Centre over the purported silence of the Prime Minister about the strife-hit region.

Replying to the Opposition's charges, PM Modi told the Assam Tribune that he had already spoken about the Manipur issue in the Parliament and that the government has deployed its best resources and administrative machinery to resolve the conflict.

He further said, "Home Minister stayed in Manipur while the conflict was at its peak, holding 15-plus meetings with various stakeholders to help resolve the conflict. The Central government has been consistently extending its support, as required by the state government."

Manipur Violence

The horrific incident of Manipur made national headlines in May 2023 and subsequently witnessed violence between two tribes of the state - the Kuki and Metei tribes. Things reached an all time low after the video of two women paraded naked on streets in Manipur went viral on May 4, 2023. The opposition parties mounted a fierce attack on the Centre in the Parliament and outside of it for not sacking Biren Singh and his government.