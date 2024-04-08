'Congress Source For All Problems In The Country': PM Modi In Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed his first Lok Sabha election rally of Maharashtra in Chandrapur at which he made a frontal attack on the Congress and alleged that it was the ``source of all the problems in the country". He compared the GOP to bitter gourd, whose taste cannot be altered even if deep fried in ghee or mixed with sugar.

Vidarbha, which was once a Congress bastion, now has the heavy presence of the BJP. The ruling Mahayuti led by the BJP is making a determined bid to bag all the ten seats and that is the reason why it got Modi to address the first rally in this region. Senior leaders of the BJP like Nitin Gadkari, Devendra Fadnavis, Sudhir Mungantiwar and Chandrashekar Bawankule all hail from Vidarbha.

Lok Sabha Elections Fight Between Stability And Instability: PM Modi

Modi said the upcoming Lok Sabha elections were a fight between stability and instability and accused the opposition of seeking power only to indulge in corruption.

"The Congress is to be blamed for several problems being faced by the country. Who was responsible for the Partition of the country on the basis of religion, Kashmir issue and Naxalism? Who opposed Ram temple construction and questioned the very existence of Lord Ram? Who declined the Ram temple inauguration invite?" he thundered at the gathering at Chandrapur, the only Lok Sabha seat won by the Congress in 2019.

``The 138-year-old party (Congress) has lost people's mandate because of its deeds and its recently released manifesto had the imprint of the Muslim League which supported the Partition of the nation", he maintained.

"The Congress is out of power for 10 years and we have been been able to resolve all problems faced by the country. Naxal menace has come down drastically. The Congress was soft on terrorism for vote-bank politics. Even its manifesto has the Muslim League imprint," Modi charged.

BJP's Work For Development For The Country In Past Years

The BJP-led NDA government worked for development while the opposition "INDIA' alliance wants power only to indulge in corruption, he alleged.

Modi said his government has worked for upliftment of the poor in the last 10 years.

He said wood from Chandrapur was used for construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and new Parliament building in Delhi. Meanwhile, Congress leader of the opposition Vijay Wadettiwar said there was no Modi wave in the country and the BJP will do miserably in Vidarbha and other regions of Maharashtra.