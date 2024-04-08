Congress Complains To EC Against PM Modi For Allegedly Using His Pictures In Defence Uniform During Election Campaigns

File

Days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party has filed a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India against PM Modi for allegedly misusing his pictures wearing Army and Air Force uniforms to gain political advantage during election campaigns.

Addressing the media on Monday, Congress leader Pawan Khera said, "We have raised this issue earlier as well, that pictures of PM Modi wearing defence uniforms are being misused during election campaigns. There are advisories issued by the Election Commission stating that this cannot be done during elections. We urge the ECI to take action on this issue as the BJP is doing this repeatedly."

PM Modi's appearance in military attire on several occasions has raised eyebrows, with the Congress party questioning the appropriateness of his actions.

In 2020, when PM Modi visited the Longewala post in Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers, he was seen donning military attire and riding a tank. Images of him in military uniform circulated widely on social media.

The question that arises from this issue is whether it is appropriate for party leaders to wear military attire and whether their photos wearing uniforms or with armed forces can be used during election campaigns.

General public opinion on this matter varies, with some questioning its legality and intention, while others rally behind PM Modi, saying his job is to safeguard and represent 1.31 billion Indians.

In 2022, one Rakesh Nath filed a petition in the district of Prayagraj alleging that PM Modi has worn the attire of defence forces, which is an offence under Section 140 of the IPC, and demanded the court to file a case against him.

However, those arguing in support of PM Modi state that when donning military attire, he does not wear any badges or insignias, and when PM Modi wears such attire among soldiers, it boosts their morale.

What does the law say?

Furthermore, the Ministry of Home Affairs has directed that individuals found illegally wearing uniforms resembling those of the Army, Navy, or Air Force could face charges under IPC sections 140 and 171. IPC Section 140 stipulates a fine or imprisonment of up to three months for attempting to portray oneself as a member of the armed forces or using their dress or symbols.