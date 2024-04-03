Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NCP (SP) Likely To Announce 2nd & Final List Today

Sharad Pawar-Led NCP Faction Gets ‘Man Blowing Turha’ Poll Symbol By EC; Party Welcomes Decision |

Mumbai: The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) is likely to release its second and final list of candidates on Wednesday, according to sources. State party president Jayant Patil is expected to reveal the names of candidates for Raver, Beed, Madha, Satara and Bhiwandi, the sources said. The party is contesting 10 seats in Maharashtra. It announced the first list of five nominees last Saturday.

Raver constituency falls in Jalgaon district. District president Ravindra Patil and Shriram Patil are in the running for the candidate-ship. Raver is a stronghold of the BJP. The saffron partys candidates have won the last three elections here. The NCP (SP) might field Jyoti Mete, wife of late Maratha leader Vinayak Mete, in Beed. Bajrang Sonawane is also hoping for a ticket from the constituency. Madha falls in Solapur district.

The NCP (SP) is trying to woo BJP leader Vijaysingh Mohite-Patil, who is disappointed after the saffron party gave a ticket to Ranjitsingh Naik-Nimbalkar, the MP from Madha. Sambhaji Brigade state president Pravin Gaikwad is also interested in contesting the election from Madha on an NCP (SP) ticket.

Prithviraj Chavan Not Keen To Fight From Satara

The NCP (SP) has not been able to find a suitable candidate in Satara, after sitting MP Shriniwas Patil's decision not to contest the election. The party had tried to convince former CM and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, but he is not keen to stand from Satara either.

The Congress and the NCP are still at loggerheads over Bhiwandi. The Congress has short-listed Dayanand Chorge, but the NCP has opposed Chorghe's name. Therefore, Congress leaders are demanding a strong candidate from Bhiwandi who can defeat Kapil Patil of the BJP. The BJP has won the two elections from Bhiwandi.

The NCP (SP) has already declared candidates for five seats. Bhaskar Bhagare will contest Dindori, Supriya Sule from Baramati, Amar Kale from Wardha, Dr Amol Kolhe from Shirur and Nilesh Lanke from Ahmadnagar South constituency