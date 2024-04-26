Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Criticises Opposition, Praises PM Modi's Leadership At Rally In Jalgaon

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis | PTI Photo

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis targeted the INDIA alliance, stating that the engine of opposition parties is stuck in one place; it doesn't move ahead, and there is only a place for their family but not for common people. On the other side, the engine of Prime Minister Modi is running at full speed, taking the development of the country ahead. He made these remarks while addressing a rally in Jalgaon in support of Raksha Khadse.

Fadnavis alleged that the engine of opposition parties is only working for their family members, but for Modiji, the entire country is his family. He appealed to people to help Raksha Khadse win the election with a margin of five lakh votes.

"Opposition parties are contesting the Lok Sabha election like the Gram Panchayat election. This election is to decide who will be the Prime Minister of the country. The Modi engine is a powerful engine which has bogies of Dalit, backward class, Adivasi, youth, women, senior citizens, and industrialists."

Moreover, Fadanvis criticised the opposition, saying, "There are 26 parties in the INDIA alliance. Everyone considers itself as an engine. Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Stalin, Mamta Banerjee, everyone considers himself as an engine, and there is no boggy opposition engine. Every engine is pulling bogies towards himself, but the engine is stuck at one place."

Fadanvis appealed to citizens to vote for Raksha Khadse and help Modiji become Prime Minister and win 400 seats in the Country.